Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 367.50 ($4.35).

Rotork Stock Performance

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 295 ($3.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.66. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 375.20 ($4.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 3,277.78.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

