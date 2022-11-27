Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Bushveld Minerals (OTC:BSHVF)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bushveld Minerals (OTC:BSHVF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Bushveld Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTC BSHVF opened at 0.09 on Wednesday. Bushveld Minerals has a 1-year low of 0.02 and a 1-year high of 0.16.
Bushveld Minerals Company Profile
