RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after acquiring an additional 250,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $210.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.94.

CRWD stock opened at $140.05 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

