RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $130.22.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

