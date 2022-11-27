RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 1,251 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after buying an additional 79,636 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10,692.8% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

CWB stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $85.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.