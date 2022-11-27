RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $96.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.