RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,733 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.