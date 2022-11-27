Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Samsonite International Stock Up 2.3 %
Samsonite International stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $13.42.
Samsonite International Company Profile
