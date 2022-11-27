Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Samsonite International Stock Up 2.3 %

Samsonite International stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

