Santos FC Fan Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.51 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.89 or 0.00042522 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $31.36 million and $10.51 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

