Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 535,951 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 0.5% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

