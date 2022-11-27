Sculptor Capital LP Boosts Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 5.49% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III worth $15,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWAC. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 83.9% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 27.1% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 254,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,284 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 1,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.12.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

