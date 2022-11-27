Sculptor Capital LP Buys 370,145 Shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,145 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 4.40% of Independence worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACQR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth $119,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the second quarter worth $353,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Price Performance

NASDAQ ACQR remained flat at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,960. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Independence Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

