Sculptor Capital LP Buys 414,460 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,460 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.8% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $71,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 127,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

WFC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. 4,913,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,036,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile



Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

