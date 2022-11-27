Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,945 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 1.4% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.42% of Hilton Worldwide worth $129,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,467 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $99,652,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,400,000 after purchasing an additional 730,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.25. 977,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,300. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.