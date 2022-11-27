Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 871,998 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871,998 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $32,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. 2,972,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

