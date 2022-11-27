Sculptor Capital LP Sells 281,087 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,087 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $20,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,978,000 after buying an additional 197,740 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sanofi by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $45.39. 686,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,890. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

