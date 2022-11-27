SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.40.
SEI Investments Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after purchasing an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $36,895,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $29,924,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,344.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 318,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.
SEI Investments Company Profile
SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.
