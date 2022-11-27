SelfKey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. SelfKey has a market cap of $19.44 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SelfKey has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

