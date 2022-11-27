Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Mothercare (LON:MTC)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Mothercare Price Performance

LON:MTC opened at GBX 7.14 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £40.26 million and a P/E ratio of 357.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.54. Mothercare has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Mothercare

In related news, insider Clive Whiley acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($53,210.36).

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

See Also

