SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0436 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $49.57 million and approximately $611,242.02 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,562.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010479 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00041340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022222 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00239933 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,622,822 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,135,622,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.0436127 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $564,112.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.