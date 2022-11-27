Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,969 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 6.24% of Skydeck Acquisition worth $16,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Skydeck Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Skydeck Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 82,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Skydeck Acquisition Company Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.