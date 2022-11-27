Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Stock Position Decreased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967,231 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.88% of Slam worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Slam by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 574,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 83,975 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Slam by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 539,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Slam by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 572,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 321,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Slam Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLAM remained flat at $10.01 on Friday. 3,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,292. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

