Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $45.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.80.

The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.06%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Southern Copper by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

