SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Holdings Raised by Milestone Wealth LLC

Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 684.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.8% of Milestone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383,401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,856,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,513 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,065,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

