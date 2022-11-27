Starname Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $529,807.81 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. Starname has a total market cap of $529,807.81 and $0.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname Profile

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

