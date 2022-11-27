Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$16.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ELD. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.23.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$10.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

