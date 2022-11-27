Stifel Nicolaus Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $90.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $114.44.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

