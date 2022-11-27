StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.