StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:LCI opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
