StockNews.com Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 534,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

