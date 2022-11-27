StockNews.com Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

