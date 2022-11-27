StockNews.com Upgrades Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTRG. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.83.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.