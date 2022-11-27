Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

