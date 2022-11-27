Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 10.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $37,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,109,000 after purchasing an additional 79,918 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 323,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVE opened at $150.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
