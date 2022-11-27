Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 59,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 132,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS IEFA opened at $62.65 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13.

