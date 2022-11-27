Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $328,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVW opened at $62.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.