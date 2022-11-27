Suku (SUKU) Price Hits $0.0533

Suku (SUKU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Suku token can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $412,614.08 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suku has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

