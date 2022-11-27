Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
TSE:SGY opened at C$9.52 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.74 and a 52 week high of C$13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$799.46 million and a PE ratio of 8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.64.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
