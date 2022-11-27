Symbol (XYM) Tops One Day Volume of $703,798.52

Symbol (XYM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. Symbol has a market capitalization of $178.86 million and $703,798.52 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Symbol has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

