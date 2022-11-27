Talkspace (TALK) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Talkspace to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.13 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.25

Talkspace’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 2 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 130 274 0 2.65

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Talkspace and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Talkspace currently has a consensus price target of $1.33, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 95.89%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s peers have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

About Talkspace

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

