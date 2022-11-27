Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TEDU opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

