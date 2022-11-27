Teca Partners LP Has $2.99 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Teca Partners LP cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 4.5% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,515.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,822. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,513.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,470.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.