TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $205.50 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $205.50 million and approximately $18.42 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00078354 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00059876 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001451 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009750 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023865 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005157 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,401,484 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,842,236 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
