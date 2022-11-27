Tezos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.91 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00005921 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $878.42 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00025230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002171 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008550 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 939,212,226 coins and its circulating supply is 917,778,563 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.