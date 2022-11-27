The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $359.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $359.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.9 %

SAM stock opened at $377.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.74 and a 200 day moving average of $347.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 176.20 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $547.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.