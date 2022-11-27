The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,958,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.32% of Walt Disney worth $2,261,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 67,037 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 459,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $63,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,664,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,886. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Walt Disney

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.