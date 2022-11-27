Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $769,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $551.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

