Threshold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.66 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $180.08 million and $13.66 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,562.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010410 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00240719 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01800801 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $12,505,409.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars.

