Threshold Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. Threshold has a total market cap of $182.24 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,557.27 or 0.99999997 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010417 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00041475 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00240383 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01796312 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $13,562,901.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01796312 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $13,562,901.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/."

