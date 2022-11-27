TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

