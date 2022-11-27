Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Head to Head Contrast

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Triple P has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Triple P and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 1 2 2 0 2.20

Valuation and Earnings

Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $62.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.70%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Triple P.

This table compares Triple P and Light & Wonder’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.85 $371.00 million $39.24 1.67

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder 155.19% -5.63% -0.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Triple P on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

